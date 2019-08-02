ELY, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced today that its Caliente Field Office will gather up to 100 wild horses beginning on or about July 29. Using bait-trap operations, the BLM will remove the horses from the Caliente Herd Area Complex, the Eagle Herd Management Area (HMA) and the Silver King HMA. The BLM will conduct these operations for approximately 60 days in order to reduce vehicle collisions and prevent private property damage associated with an overpopulation of wild horses.

There are currently an estimated 2,085 wild horses residing within the Caliente Complex’s nine herd areas (HAs), which lack both forage and water necessary to sustain the herds long term. Similarly, the wild horse population in the Eagle HMA which has an Appropriate Management Level (AML) of 100-210 wild horses, is estimated at 2,253 animals. Finally, the Silver King HMA, which has an AML of 60-128 wild horses, is currently home to 365 wild horses.

Lacking sufficient resources to sustain them, excess wild horses are now leaving public rangelands and crossing roadways. Vehicle collisions with wild horses have occurred on U.S. Highway 93 and wild horses have been spotted on State Routes 319 and 322 outside Panaca and Pioche, Nev. The animals are also causing considerable damage to private property.

The BLM’s priority is to conduct safe, efficient, and successful wild horse gather operations while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals. The BLM will use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses while meeting the overall gather goals and objectives in accordance with its Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy. Because animals are reluctant to approach the trap site when there is too much activity, only essential gather operation personnel will be allowed at the trap site during gather operations.

Wild horses identified for removal will be transported to the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nev., where they will be checked by a veterinarian and prepared for the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Adoption and Sale Program. For information on how to bring home a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.

The BLM is conducting the gather under the DOI-BLM-NV-L030-2017-0031-EA Caliente Herd Area Complex Wild Horse Final Environmental Assessment signed on April 27, 2018; DOI-BLM-NV-L000-2017-0005-EA Silver King Herd Management Area Wild Horse Gather Final Environmental Assessment signed on Nov. 8, 2017; and DOI-BLM-NV-L030-2018-0004-EA Eagle HMA Wild Horse Gather Final Environmental Assessment signed on Aug. 27, 2018. Access the Decision Records at https://go.usa.gov/xyf49, https://go.usa.gov/xyf4D and https://go.usa.gov/xyf4B, respectively. Once the gather is underway, the BLM will post gather reports and additional information on its website at https://go.usa.gov/xy6v4.

For technical information, contact Ben Noyes, Wild Horse and Burro Specialist at (775) 289-1800.

PHOTO: Wild horses drink from a broken irrigation pipe on private land near Caliente, Nevada. Excess wild horses are leaving nearby herd areas and herd management areas and crossing roadways in search of resources. Vehicle collisions with wild horses have occurred on U.S. Highway 93 and wild horses have been spotted on State Routes 319 and 322 outside Panaca and Pioche, Nev. The animals are causing considerable damage to private property.