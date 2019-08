Ely Elks Lodge #1469 proudly donated $1,200 to Leota Johnson and the Inner City Slickers (ICS) recently.

This makes the 6th time the Elks Lodge has helped with over $6,000 to the ICS program for youth.

Inner City Slickers is an old West program started by Michael McMeel and symbolizes strength, perseverance and hard work and builds self esteem, self confidence and character in the youth it serves.