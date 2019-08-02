By TheCompleteNevadan.com

Hot August Nights

Virginia City, Aug. 2-11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Make 2019 a classic with Hot August Nights in Virginia City. Celebrate this popular event in this historic mining town just outside of Reno with cruising events, live entertainment, poker walk fun and more.

Splish Splash

Las Vegas, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd.

There are plenty of fun things to do in Summerlin, but nothing will compare to Splish Splash. Everywhere you turn Tivoli Village and Las Vegas Farmer’s Market will be setting up water slides, face painters, balloon artist, water tag, live band and so much more.

No admission charge.

Country Throwdown

Las Vegas, Place on 7th, 115 N. 7th St.

Come join for Country Throwdown at Place on 7th in Downtown Las Vegas! Enjoy live music by DJ Montana, Line Dance Lessons, Drink Specials all night! Website: www.countrynightly.com

Reno Aces baseball

Greater Nevada Field, Reno,

Aug. 2, 7:05 p.m.

Join us to celebrate the JustServe initiative at Greater Nevada Field on Friday evening as the Reno Aces take on the Omaha Storm Chasers. Enjoy a great summer Friday night at the ballpark and the free fireworks show and opportunity for children to run the bases after the game.

The Big Reno Show

Reno Aug. 2-4, 9 a.m., Reno Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S. Virginia St.

More than 1,000 displays of antique and modern firearms for buyers, sellers and collectors. Blades, Indian artifacts, cowboy and western memorabilia, world-class craftsmanship, fishing collectibles, rods, reels, books, artistry and much more. Admission: $12 for 1 day, $20 for all three days. Website: www.bigrenoshow.com.