The Ely Times

Arts in the Park returns for another wonderful art filled weekend. The event will be held Aug. 4-5 beginning at 10 a.m. both days at the Veterans Memorial Park.

Each year, artists from all around the United States travel to White Pine County to display their handcrafted items.

Everything for sale outside of the food items is required to be 50 percent handmade, making these items very unique. Handmade clothes, honey, unique jewelry made from quarks and paper, gives this show something unique for everyone in the family.

All items are reviewed and evaluated by a jury before being entered into the event and no commercial items are allowed.

Kids will have plenty to do as well with face painting, bounce house, and a train that rides through the park. Families are welcome to come out and enjoy the food, music and art, but stress that no animals are allowed.