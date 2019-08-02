Robinson Mine’s Rescue Competition Team earned second place in their division in the 33rd Annual Safety Olympiad in Elko, Nevada July 9-10, 2019. Twelve teams participated in the event where they were tested in fire, confined space, hazardous materials, medical treatment and extrication. Kris Griffith led the team as Coordinator with Russel Weston as Team Captain; Jacob Stark-Co-Captain, Brandon Solberg-Medic; Felicia Faris and Johnathan Minier-Utility; Cody Wilcox and John Denton – Riggers and Brandon Carter as Alternate.