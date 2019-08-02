White Pine BMX 600 Point Race Recap

By Lacey Balch

Friday morning, families and friends across the Western United States started loading their cars with gear bags, multiple bikes, parts, and of course the kids to ride those bikes to attend the final Nevada State Qualifier and Race for Life at White Pine BMX.

Over the weekend, despite Mother Nature trying to ruin our plans we would persevere and run 2 races back to back on Saturday and Sunday…because BMX riders are the toughest. Despite it being just a Nevada Qualifier; riders from Idaho, California, Montana, Washington, Utah, Arizona, and Hawaii traveled to take some hot laps around our track. It brought nearly 400 riders to Ely to attend these races. We had teams that included Team MRC, JET BMX Racing, Team ‘Merica, C.O.B., FORS Riding Products, and SPNCTY. Along with hundreds of other individual riders driving for that top spot to increase their chances for the State Title in October. It’s exciting to watch riders from 18 months all the way up to 56 years of age throwing elbows, swapping positions, and looking for that number one trophy at the end of the day!

Not only do riders travel for BMX all around the country but they also work very hard to raise money for Race for Life every year which benefits Leukemia and Lymphoma research through the USABMX Foundation. White Pine BMX was outstanding this year, making it into the Top 11 Tracks in the nation for the first time by raising over $2,546 as a team, securing our track another double point race for next year.

White Pine BMX has been very privileged to be up and running for so many years as we now have riders who rode coming back to volunteer as adults with their own kids. We encourage all riders from the time they can push a strider bike to the “oldie but goodie” class to come out and sign up! We are open Tuesdays for practice from 6-8pm and Thursdays for race registration from 6-7pm with race to follow! Don’t forget to find us on Facebook at White Pine BMX!