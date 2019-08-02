By Cozette Eldridge RSVP Field Representative

I’ve tried all types of diets over the years. Some have been helpful to losing weight, some not so much. I’ve learned that as long as I stay on a diet, not cheating at all, I can lose weight. But as soon as I go off the diet, or even think about cheating, the weight creeps back. I know, diets don’t work unless you stay on them forever, creating a life style change. And that goes for exercise too. I’ve walked until I thought my legs would fall off. Biked a blue streak. Tai Chi’d till I was wobbly with serenity. I’ve lifted weights, did dance exercises, and some exercises that made me so stiff, I couldn’t move the next day.

So here I am, eating food I don’t particularly like, using my exercise equipment, drinking too much water that I can never be more than 10 steps from the bathroom. And why? To painfully lose a few pounds that will always return home where I think they must belong.

So, I wish anyone out there, good luck with your diets and exercise. It is an endless battle and it’s not our fault: blame it on evolution, our genes, American over sizing of portions beyond all possible reason, and our 21st century lifestyle in which technology and convenience have eliminated nearly all effort and movement. After years of cooking for a few to a lot of people each meal, I find it hard to cook for just one; me. I found a simple, easy recipe for the perfect omelet. Put a big pot about half full of water on the stove and bring to boil. Dice and chop anything you enjoy in your omelet. Tomatoes, onions, cheese, spinach, broccoli, bits of cooked bacon. It’s up to you. Beat

as many eggs as you want and put them into a quart-size locking freezer plastic bag. Add the goodies you’ve chosen and seal the bag. Squish all the ingredients together until well blended. Drop the bag into the boiling water and let it boil for 15 minutes. The perfect omelet will slip right out of the bag onto your plate. I’m going to try it when I have company too. Give everyone a bag with the eggs already in the bag and let them add the goodies they prefer. Put their names on the bag with a permanent ink pin and toss them in the water to boil. Good luck and bon appetite.

For such a small, isolated area we live in, I for one am thankful for all the interesting and historical places here. Ely Renaissance Society have done an amazing job in restoring and maintaining the village above town and installing the murals on many buildings depicting the history of our area. The Northern Railroad Museum and W.P. Public Museum have tours and artifacts that shouldn’t be missed. McGill Drugstore Museum is stepping into the past. Ward Charcoal Ovens, built around 1876 and Great Basin National Park should not be missed. A drive over Success Loop is a good way to spend the day, stopping at Cave Lake to BBQ for lunch. Some nice fish have been taken from Cummings Lake this year, and I’m sure there are plenty more. There is Garnet Hill and ghost towns in our county to check out. I would like to thank everyone who puts their time and energy into making W.P. Co. a wonderful place to live.

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

AUGUST 5 – AUGUST 9

MON. Lemon Baked Salmon, Parsley Potatoes, Zucchini, Salad, Cantaloupe, Roll

TUES. Pork Roast, Scalloped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Pears

WED. Chef Salad, Garlic Bread, Watermelon,

THURS. Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Spinach, Bread, Tropical Fruit

FRI. Beef Hot Dogs/Bun, Broccoli Salad, Macaroni Salad/Peas, Fruit, Dessert