Keith Mozart Anderson passed away peacefully on August, 4, 2019.

Born August 22, 1957 to Lee McKay and Leanna Joy Larsen Anderson at Ft. Riley Kansas Army Base. Keith moved to Ely in 1961. Keith loved Ely and spent most of his life volunteering his time whenever he could for Little League, 4-H Club and softball organizations, the high school wrestling teams and the Pony Express Schellbourne Re-Riders. His last big project was the Pony express rider and his horse at the Schellbourne rest stop and a few other places in Nevada.

He married Wendy Payne on March 15, 1980 and they had four children, Brandon (wife, Corie, their daughter, Amberlynn and son Rylan Anderson), Jeremy (wife, Brandy and their son, Maddox Anderson), Jordan (wife, Courtney and their children, Kennedy and Sophie Anderson), Savannah (husband, Kade and their sons Chase and Kyrin Jensen). Keith more than anything, cherished his grandchildren. His siblings James L. Anderson (wife Shauna) of Spanish Fork, Ut. Jeri Lynn (husband, Lynn) Gordon of Salt Lake City, Ut. Reba Ann (husband, Michael), Stier of Fallon, Nv.

Viewing will be at the Ely LDS Stake Center, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm. Graveside service will follow the funeral service.