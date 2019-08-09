By TheCompleteNevadan.com

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival

Lake Tahoe, Aug. 10-11

Come to the enigmatic Lake Tahoe for the annual TA-HOE NALU Paddle Festival at Kings Beach State Park. Additional fun races this year and added OC-6 & OC-1 to the 10 mile distance and 5-mile races. Also new is the first Stroke Paddle Tour, a non-competitive paddle tour lead by staff members.

Website: www.tahoenalu.com

Great Gatsby Living

History Festival

Lake Tahoe, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m., Aug. 11 at 4 p.m.

The Gatsby Festival is a two-day event at the Tallac Historic Site. Throughout the weekend a variety of activities take place on the Pope and Baldwin Estates – vintage car shows, musicians, children’s games from the 1920’s, vendors of period clothing, jewelry and other items. Website: www.tahoesouth.com/events/annual-great-gatsby-festival

2019 Las Vegas Women Health

and Beauty Expo

Las Vegas, Aug. 10. Santa Fe Station Hotel, Casino and Convention Center. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The 19th annual event. Exhibitors will be showcasing their latest products and services related to beauty, careers, education, fashion, financial planning, fitness, health and wellness, home decor, cooking and more.

Eureka County Fair and Rodeo

Eureka, Aug. 8-11

It will include the 4-H/FFA shows and exhibits, livestock shows and auction, greased pig contest, face painting, stock dog trials, mud volleyball, annual scrabble tournament, team branding, team roping, horseshoe tournament, live entertainment, dance, exhibits, food, and more. Hours: Thursday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m; Friday 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hot August Nights

Reno/Sparks, through Aug. 11

Every August, the streets of Virginia City, Reno and Sparks vibrate with the sound of muffled rumbles of rebuilt engines, polished chrome and heavy scents of classic cars. Enjoy a trip down memory lane or a new adventure. Whichever way you look at it, whatever town you visit, this nostalgic event has it all. Website: www.hotaugustnights .net/events/schedule.