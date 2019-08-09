Baker, NV–The Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership will be hosting open house information sessions for its grants program on Tuesday, August 27 at the White Pine County Library in Ely, Nevada from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Interested parties are encouraged to come anytime during the 2-hour session to learn about the grants program and discuss your project ideas with GBHAP staff. GBHAP offers grants for grass roots projects that protect and promote the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Great Basin National Heritage Area (White Pine County, NV and Millard County, UT). To be eligible for funding, applicants must show a minimum 1:1 matching contribution and projects must further one or more of the following heritage area goals:

•Heritage Resource Conservation & Enhancement

•Heritage Education & Interpretation

• Heritage Tourism & Recreation

•Community Revitalization & Partnership Development

Projects that address two or more goals are highly encouraged. Grants up to $20,000 will be awarded for eligible projects through a competitive review process. Applications are due October 1, 2019. Applications for Quick Grants (up to $1,500) for smaller projects and Transportation Grants for school field trips are accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year. GBHAP has supported numerous entities in White Pine County through its grants program, including the Ely Art Bank and Renaissance Village, the Ely Shoshone Fandango, the McGill Depot, and the White Pine Public Museum. Grant guidelines and grant application forms are available at www.greatbasinheritage.org/grants.

To learn more about our projects, partners, and programs, call GBHAP at (775) 234-7171 or visit online at www.greatbasinheritage.org.