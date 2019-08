Teresa Stewart photo

The front two windows of the Happy Garden at 558 Aultman Street were shattered when Roland Disanza backed over a light pole. According to the White Pine County Sherffis Department, Roland Disanza was operating a vehicle attempting to enter into a parked position, as he did, he lost control of his vehicle striking another vehicle as well as a light pole. Customers were inside the restaurant at the time of the accident, and no one was reportedly injured.