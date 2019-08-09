On Sunday, August 4 the newly appointed pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, The Reverend Lourdes Sri Dharshana Jayamanne, had the opportunity to meet and introduce himself to members of the Catholic community of McGill at a gathering hosted by Mrs. Norma Lesher of McGill. The meeting was held at St. Michael the Archangel Church and refreshments were provided by volunteers. The Catholic community of McGill is very grateful to Bishop Thomas of the Diocese of Las Vegas for his outstanding choice in assigning Fr. Jayamanne to Sacred Heart Parish.