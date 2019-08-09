White Pine Chapter, Retired (and representing) Public Employees of Nevada, will hold its annual summer picnic Monday, August 12, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the White Pine Public Museum on Aultman.

Featured speakers will be Executive Director Terri Laird and Hal Keaton, Bylaws/Resolutions Chair. The pair will update attendees on the 2019 Nevada Legislative Session, as well as plans for RPEN’s organizational direction in 2020.

Members are requested to bring a bit of modest pot luck. The Chapter will provide beverages, tableware, and Museum donation.

Inquiries may be directed to Carla Wilkin, 289-8724, or Holly Wilson, 289-3709