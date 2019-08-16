Special to The Ely Times

More than $2.4 million in state-funded equipment for workforce development programs at Nevada colleges was authorized recently to remain with the schools to continue the various specialized training to support the employment needs of the state’s industries.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development has partnered with Nevada colleges and universities through Workforce Innovations for a New Nevada grants to develop useful educational programs that create a diverse and highly skilled workforce.

“GOED uses these grants to meet the needs of employers throughout the state which will help keep our economy strong and resilient,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “The economy of today’s Nevada is dependent on workforce development to prepare Nevadans for 21st Century jobs.”

The equipment remaining with the colleges and universities allows these successful programs to continue training Nevadans for high-paying jobs needed by employers in various industries such as mining, health care and advanced manufacturing.

Some of the equipment includes a welding machine for the diesel mechanic program at the Great Basin College Ely campus, hydraulic and robotic training devices for the advanced manufacturing program at the College of Southern Nevada and realistic arm simulators for the health initiative program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Other equipment remaining with the educational institutions to continue the workforce efforts include software, drones, computer equipment and a robotic arm.

“We are dedicated to helping improve the workforce development programs of our higher education institutions,’ said GOED Interim Executive Director Kristopher Sanchez. “By having a highly skilled labor pool in Nevada we will be able to attract new sectors and industries to Nevada broadening our economy and making it more dynamic.”

Recent WINN grant programs have targeted specific needs of our state’s industries such as the commercial driving program at Great Basin College’s Elko campus which is providing needed truck drivers, increasing the production of the state’s mines. By allocating the tractor-trailer training vehicle to the college, the program can continue.

The WINN grant program was created in 2015 by the Nevada Legislature to help develop a highly skilled and diverse workforce. Since the inception of the program, more than $8 million has been awarded to community colleges and universities to help equip Nevada workers with skills needed by employers. More than 2,000 Nevadans have received training through WINN-funded projects for employment opportunities. The WINN program was funded in the most recent Nevada Legislative Session with $6 million to continue workforce development grants.

For more information about the Nevada GOED’s WINN grants, please visit diversifynevada.com.