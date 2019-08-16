Ken Curto photo
Pictured left to right:  NSEA State President Al Bye, Sabina Bye and Exalted Ruler Andre Paez

Pictured left to right:  NSEA State President Al Bye,Neil McKnight and Exalted Ruler Andre Paez

Sabina Bye PER and Neil McKnight were awarded membership pins during the recent Roll Call dinner for the Ely Elks Lodge.  Bye was given a pin for 15 years and McKnight was given a pin for 55 years of membership in the BPOE.  The awards were given by Exalted Ruler Andre Paez and NSEA State President Al Bye during his visit to Ely Elks Lodge.

