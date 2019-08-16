Sabina Bye PER and Neil McKnight were awarded membership pins during the recent Roll Call dinner for the Ely Elks Lodge. Bye was given a pin for 15 years and McKnight was given a pin for 55 years of membership in the BPOE. The awards were given by Exalted Ruler Andre Paez and NSEA State President Al Bye during his visit to Ely Elks Lodge.
About The Author
Related Posts
Keith’s Corner
September 15, 2017
Junior Students of Year
June 6, 2014
Daily Email Updates
The latest news delivered to your inbox!