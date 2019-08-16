By TheCompleteNevadan.com

Lyon County Fair and Rodeo

Yerington. Aug. 15-18. Admission prices: 2 – $20

The Lyon County Fair, Rodeo, 4-H Fair and Silver State Livestock Show happening this weekend. The fair board has worked hard to bring the county an unforgettable fair.

Best in the Desert

Reno to Las Vegas, through Aug. 17

The longest point to point off road race in the United States, the Casey Folks Las Vegas to Reno Best in the Desert Race presented by FOX. 370 teams participating and ready for action with anything the desert and mountains can throw at them in between. Website: https://bitd.com/race-event/2019-general-tire-casey-folks-vegas-to-reno/

Austin Fly-In

Austin, Aug. 16 – 17

Travel down US Highway 50 to Austin for the annual Austin Fly-In. The event features pilots from around the United States, a barbecue dinner, flour bomb drops, touch downs, and more! Website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmvMmAKBpVY

Neon Paddle

Henderson , Aug. 17, 7:15 p.m. 20 Costa Di Lago No. 130

An event every other Saturday evening, only on Lake Las Vegas sponsored by Lake Las Vegas Water Sports. All ages welcome! Family friendly. This event sells out every week. Tickets start at just $35. Website: https://lakelasvegaspaddleboard.rezdy.com

Summer Full Moon Hike

Henderson Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. Lake Las Vegas Parkway

The second in the summer series of Full Moon Hikes sponsored by the LLV & Henderson Hiking Club. Meet at the Terrazza Park parking lot. This hike is entirely at night, under the moon. A full safety briefing will take place before heading out. Expected return is 11 p.m. Bring your dog if desired. Water breaks taken each 30 minutes.