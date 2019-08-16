Free school supply kit for school aged children, with any appointment in August providing required school immunizations or Well Child exam/screenings. (While supplies last). Well Child exams/physicals, hearing screenings and vision screenings also available.

It’s that time of year again. A new school year will start before you know it. You may have already shopped for new pens, binders and clothes, but does your child have everything that need to start the new year off right? We are talking about their immunizations of course. Students are required to have certain immunizations before entering school. Here is what you need to know.

Required for enrollment:

Kindergartners – Kindergartners enrolling in a Nevada school for the first time must provide schools with an official immunization record showing that the child has received the required vaccine does of:

•Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTap)

•Polio (IPV)

•Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)

•Hepatitis A

•Hepatitis B

•Varicella (Chicken Pox)

Students Entering 7th Grade

Nevada students entering 7th grade must be up to date on the vaccines listed above. Additionally, students must receive the following immunizations as required by Nevada state law:

•Tdap booster vaccine

•Meningitis (MenACwY)

Students attending a Nevada University

Per Nevada State law, students must receive the following immunizations:

•Tetanus, Diphtheria (Td or Tdap)

•Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

•Meningitis (MenACWY)

If you have questions on whether your child is up to date on immunizations and ready for the school year, we are here to help. Please contact White Pine Community Health with any questions or to schedule an appointment: 297 Nevada Northern Rail way, Suite 5, Ely, 775-293-6558.