BAKER – Great Basin National Park will be hosting a Bat BioBlitz – a short-term biodiversity event in the park – August 20-22, 2019. The event kicks off on Tuesday, August 20 at noon with registration, gear decontamination, and a bat workshop. That will be followed by bat trapping and recording until 11:00 pm at various locations in the park. Participants will camp in the Gray Cliffs campground, which has been reserved for the event.

Wednesday will include a potluck lunch, bat box construction, acoustic data review and several bats talks, followed by another night of bat trapping and recording.

The BioBlitz will conclude on Thursday morning with gear decontamination, preliminary results, a raffle, and lunch sponsored by the Great Basin National Park Foundation. Please register in advance for the lunch.

“This is an opportunity to learn more about bat ecology in the Great Basin. We often overlook bats as they are nocturnal fliers and vocalize above the range of human hearing. Bats can live for over 40 years, can fly over 100 mph, and provide billions of dollars in pest control by feeding on insects.” said BioBlitz organizer Dr. Bryan Hamilton. “In spite of their tremendous economic and ecological value, bats face unprecedented threats. Over 10 million have died in the last 10 years as a result of wind turbine strikes and White-nose syndrome. This citizen-science project will help the park refine its list of bat species and develop a better understanding of their distribution before White-nose syndrome reaches Nevada. Plus it’s a great opportunity to get outside and see the park at night.”

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/grba/learn/nature/great-basin-bioblitz.htm

This is the tenth BioBlitz held at Great Basin National Park to learn more about biodiversity.

