By Cozette Eldridge, Field Representative

As a retiree, you have the flexibility to go on extended holidays and take advantage of last-minute deals. Many enjoy trips dedicated to biking, golf, shopping or the arts. Some stick to domestic destinations, while others go further afield to explore places like the Caribbean, Europe, or Latin America.

Rent or buy a trailer or motorhome and hit the open road. Would you like to dip yours toes in each ocean, or drive the length of Route 66. Perhaps visiting every national park is something you would enjoy. If you are over 62 years you can get a lifetime federal park pass for $80; in some cases the pass gives you significant discounts on camping and boat launch fees.

House swapping provides an experience and allows you to live like a local. Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway in a nearby region or an extended vacation abroad, you can find options to suit you. Websites like Home Exchange 50plus and HomeExchange.com cater to older adults; membership fees vary. Cruises are popular among retirees because they offer an almost-all-inclusive experience that allows you to see different places every day. It may be more affordable than you think. Major lines like Carnival and Royal Caribbean offer discounts on some sailings for travelers over the age of 55.

Retirement could be the perfect time to get that degree you’ve always wanted or to learn more about a subject that fascinates you. Every state offers options for free or discounted college tuition for older adults, although age requirements vary. There are other ways to educate yourself without spending a dime. Visit museums and science centers. Many have free admission on certain days or for seniors in general. Hobbies give you something interesting and fun to do, either on your own or as part of a group. Expand on hobbies you enjoyed during your working years or pursue new interests. The possible activities are endless. Almost anything you’re interested in can be found on the internet or informational books at the library.

If you aren’t enjoying retirement life, it is never too late to find things to do that bring you joy.

