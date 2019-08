Ely Elks Lodge #1469 honored Kade Snyder for his award winning Drug Awareness poster submitted during the Red Ribbon week.

Snyder’s Drug Awareness poster was given first place with the Nevada State Elks Association and Ely Elks Lodge competition. Snyder was given a Grand Lodge award and a $25.00 gift certificate by Exalted Ruler Andre Paez and NSEA State President Al Bye at the Elks Roll Call dinner.