Join us at the White Pine County Horse Races on Sunday, August 18th for some great entertainment. Event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own costume, there is no fee or age limit. You can dash, you can walk, you can dance, you can talk. Just make it down the track 50 yards. You’ll have to register with a name for your character. To register contact Wayne Cameron either via email at wpcc@whitepinechamber.com or call him at 775-289-8877. See you at the races.