The White Pine Jr. High & High School Rodeo Team will be hosting their annual rodeo September 6-8, 2019.

September 6th will be check in’s for contestants, Trap shoot, and .22 light rifle shoot.

September 7th check in’s, Rodeo starting at 9 am.

One hour after the rodeo is finished will be an American Cowboys Team Roping Association (ACTRA) qualifier put on by Steele Productions.

September 8th Rodeo will start at 8 am.

David E Norman will be cooking great food as always at the concession stand.

Steve Campell (The Mustang) will be announcing the action in the arena’s.

The White Pine Rodeo Team would like to invite everyone to come out and enjoy the rodeo action. If you are interested in participating in Jr. High or High School Rodeo contact any team members or one of the team directors.

•Kent Lynskey 775-293-5076

•Dusty Keppner 775-296-2617

The White Pine Rodeo Team would like to thank everyone in the White Pine community for all of the support you give us throughout the year!