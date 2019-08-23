WP Republican Central Committee hosts a booth at the WP County Fair in which they present campaign information for federal, state, and occasionally local candidates. They also host a contest for grade-school and middle-school kids in which we give them a copy of the US Constitution and a short test. They can take that test and return it at any time during the fair. At that time, just for participating, they are given a certificate for an ice cream cone from Economy Drug. If all answers are correct, their name is put in a drawing from which the winning name is drawn Sunday afternoon. Every year

their prize has been a portable radio with various features that has been

purchased locally. This year’s winner was Miss Brooke Hayward.