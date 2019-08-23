CARSON CITY, NV – The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s (NDEP) Recycling Program has $40,000 in grant funding available for projects to enhance recycling, public awareness of the importance of conserving natural resources, and for the reduction, reuse and recycling of solid waste. NDEP encourages action-oriented projects rather than projects oriented toward research and development. The funding comes from the Solid Waste Management Account which receives $1.00 per retail tire sold in Nevada.

Preference will be given to applications that provide the greatest regional coverage and demonstrate a likelihood of ongoing success. Grantees may be offered partial funding, and while matching funds and in-kind contributions are not required, they are encouraged.

Proposals will be accepted from municipalities, nonprofit organizations, schools, school districts, the Nevada System of Higher Education, and other public institutions.

More information about the grant program and application process is available at https://ndep.nv.gov/nevada-recycles/resources. The deadline to submit an application is September 12, 2019.