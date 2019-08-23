The Ely Elks Lodge honored Sgt. Darren Wallace of the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office with the annual Citizenship of the Year Award at the recent Elks Roll Call dinner on August 9.

Sgt. Wallace has had an integral part and has assisted the Elks Drug Awareness committee in so many ways during the last three years. He has assisted with entry to the schools, speaking to students and has been invaluable during the Red Ribbon week celebrated in October of every year.

Exalted Ruler Andre Paez and NSEA State President are shown presenting Wallace his Grand Lodge citation of Elks Citizen of the Year.