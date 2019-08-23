Marriage licenses issued for the month of July

—Robert John Bykerk and Rhonda Kay Robbins, both of Hailey, ID, July 9.

—Mario Alejandro Gonzalez II and Ashley Maree Covarbubias, both of Ely, July 17.

—Jacob Lee Stark and Erica Mikale Mae Trujillo, both of Ely, July 23.

—Jeffrey Jon Barth and Rebecca Su Anne Pedersen, both of Mt. Vernon, WA, July 23.

—Joseph Martin Warr and Jennifer Leigh Jarman, both of Ely, July 29.

—Justin Shane Boren and Natalie Frances Martinez, both of Preston, July 30.

Divorces granted for the month of July

—Vickie L. Peterson and Calvin Peterson, Proper Person, July 8.

—Richael Ann Capps and Reed W. Capps, Proper Person, July 22.