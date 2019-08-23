By Cozette Eldridge, Field Representative

We still have Farmers Market Coupon Booklets available. Anyone who is interested in getting one, please call the RSVP office (775) 289-6323 for eligibility requirements. Each booklet contains $30 in coupons to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the Farmers Market.

Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose and allows you to contribute to a greater good. Almost one-quarter of retirees volunteer on a regular basis. Identify the types of organizations you’re interested in and see if they can use your abilities. Check out opportunities in your areas. There are so many in small communities. The library, senior center, churches, museum, animal shelters and of course RSVP can always use a helping hand.

Being physically active by getting involved in a sport comes with a whole host of health benefits; bowling, golf, tennis and water aerobics are just some of the sports that are popular among retirees. You could join a team with older adults or use your athletic expertise to coach younger people.

Sharing your expertise can be a very fulfilling way to give back. Becoming a mentor to a young person allows you to act as both a teacher and a coach and make a positive difference in a young person’s life. Research has demonstrated that older adults who mentor young people are three times as happy as those who don’t. Mentors also show improved cognitive functioning. There are many additional ways to help others benefit from your knowledge and experience. Teach a course at the library, church or other convenient places. Offer tutoring services to students. If you have a hobby, such as painting, sewing, or quilting, perhaps you can volunteer to teach a 4-H class.

Join or start a club. Meeting with other people who share your interests is a fantastic way to make new friends and expand your knowledge. Clubs centered around books, photography, walking, gardening, and quilting are common. If you can’t find a group that’s focused on your interests, think about starting your own club.

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

AUGUST 29 – AUGUST 30

MON. Baked Breaded Cod, Rice Pilaf/Mushrooms, Green Beans, Beet Salad, Fruit

TUES. Chicken Enchilada, Ranch Beans, Mexi-Corn, Salsa, Tropical Fruit Mix

WED. Beef Pot Roast, Potatoes/Herbs, Carrots, Garden Salad, Cantaloupe

THURS. Lasagna, Chopped Spinach, Italian Dressing, Garlic Bread, Fresh Orange

FRI. Cheese Burger, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Lima Beans, Coleslaw, Fruit Mix, Birthday Cake