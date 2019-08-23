The Ely Times

The fall begins a new season for the White Pine High boy’s soccer team and third-year for Coach Ryan Costello,but the girls team will have a new coach.

The boys broke even at 9-9 on the season in 2018 and was 5-4 in league play.

Hopes are high for the team this year, Costello said. “We’ve got a real good shot to be one of the top three teams in the league that will go to divisionals later on.” Last year the Bobcats finished in fourth place to miss the playoffs.

“We lost four seniors from the squad last year, but are returning the majority of our starters, and Zeke Vincent is rejoining the team this year after being out most all of last year,” Costello said. “We are expecting a lot out of that senior core. I just feel we have a really good attack this year.

“Many of those returning players scored a lot of goals for us last year. Jayden Brewer was the team leader with 19 tallies, and he returns bigger, stronger, better. Vincent was our leading scorer his sophomore year. Kincade Waggener had really improved his offense.”

White Pine opens the season Aug. 23 in a tournament at Galena High School in Reno.

Next weekend, Aug. 30-31, White Pine hosts its own preseason tournament and then jump right into league play Sept. 6-7 at Fernley and Yerington.

Meantime, the White Pine girls have a new coach, former WPHS star Amanda Allred, who was an assistant coach last year.

She takes over from Jared Prengel who coached the girls to a 15-3-3 record, 10-2-2 in league, place second behind Whittell in the North B league, but lost 5-0 in the North Regional tournament quarterfinals to the Truckee Wolverines. Truckee went on to win their third consecutive state championship.

Allred was a star at White Pine herself in 2014, then went on to play basketball and soccer at Salem University, a small private NCAA Division II school in Salem, West Virginia. She graduated in 2018 with a degree in Criminal Justice Administration.

The Lady Bobcats have nine returning lettermen.

“We are going to focus on team unity this season where no one player is more important than the other,” Allred said. “We are a young team with five juniors and only two seniors, Sage Dutson and Maren Barney.”

As the boys do, the girl’s open the season this weekend Aug. 23-24, at the tournament at Galena High in Reno and probably like the boys, also will have to face several 4A teams. “We expect to play at least three games there,” Allred said.

White Pine does host its own tournament the following weekend, Aug. 30-31, before jumping right into league play at Fernley and Yerington Sept. 6 – 7.

Allred said, “We expect to build off the success of 2018, and the fact that we are a young team is not going to stop us. They are eager to learn and have a lot of potential. We want to continue the winning ways and get back to the divisional playoffs.”

Allred’s assistant coach will WPHS alumni, and former teammate, Jane Murdock.