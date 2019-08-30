The Ely Times

White Pine High football coach Nick Lopez was not pleased. He said the team White Pine played last week in Ely to open the season “was not the team we scouted the week before.”

Layton Christian Academy from Orem, Utah, came to Ely for a first-ever meeting. The Eagles came away with a 25-14 win.

“Layton is a much bigger school than we are,” he said, “but they brought with them a whole bunch of new people who had not played in their first game of the season against Parowan, which we had scouted.

“They have a bunch of foreign exchange students playing. They were not eligible for the first game of the season, they could play against us and it threw our whole game plan out the window real quick because we had not seen them.”

Lopez said the Bobcats were forced to try to improvise a game plan “completely different than what we had practiced for. They were just bigger at nearly every position. It was a completely different team from what we had anticipated. I think Layton can blow the doors off most people, especially with their passing game.”

While Pine held their own with the Eagles in the first half Lopez said, only trailing 7-6 at halftime. “But the last four minutes of the game was not good for us.” he said.

Leading 14-13, an errant pass was picked off by Layton for a touchdown and on White Pine’s next possession a juggled pass was again picked off and run back for a touchdown.

“Just their cornerback being in the right place at the right time,” Lopez said.

White Pine was not too effective in passing. Isaias Gonzales was 8-for-21 for 136 yards, one touchdown, but gave up four interceptions.

On the ground, the Bobcats managed only 47 yards among six ball carriers. Seniors Phoenix Ball and Adam Theurer had 14 and 15 yards respectively.

Stats were not posted for Layton Christian.

The Bobcats have the week off, then jump right into 2A North division league play hosting Coral Academy of Reno Sept. 6.