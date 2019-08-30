Special to Battle Born Media

The Nevada State Contractors Board reminds residents that hiring only licensed Nevada contractors is the best way to protect themselves from home repair scams, shoddy work and other dangerous or unwelcomed situations. When looking for a licensed contractor, Contactors Board Executive Officer Margi Grein encourages rural Nevada residents to utilize the Board’s online license search program, which allows a person to search for a specific classification within their respective county.

“Hiring licensed Nevada contractors ensures owners receive the full protections of the Contractors Board up to four years from the date work is performed,” Grein said. “Failing to check if someone is properly licensed could result in significant health or safety issues from poor workmanship, increased homeowner liability, and more costly avenues to have issues corrected.”

She explained that licensed contractors have not only demonstrated experience and knowledge of their trade and an understanding of Nevada’s building laws, but they also carry workers’ compensation insurance and have been thoroughly vetted by the Contractors Board.

“Protect yourself from becoming victim to unlicensed contractors looking to scam unsuspecting homeowners with ‘today only’ specials, discounted services and claims of having extra materials from previous projects at a reduced cost,” Grein advised. “They may employ ‘hard-sell’ tactics, offer free inspections or employ other devices to get inside your home, but the Board encourages you to decline these offerings.”

Grein offers several tips for homeowners looking to hire contractors:

Ask for and verify a contractor’s license is “Active” on the Board’s website: www.nscb.nv.gov.

Get at least three bids before making your decision.

Insist on a detailed written contract, and understand its terms before you sign.

Do not base your decision solely on price – you may end up paying more in the long run!

Do not make large down payments; make payments as the work progresses.

Ensure checks are payable to the company you hired, not an individual.

Never pay in cash.

Homeowners who take the time to ensure their contractor is properly licensed are able to file a complaint with the Board and have their concerns investigated. Options for remedy are provided on validated workmanship cases, and owners of single-family residences may be eligible for the Residential Recovery Fund, which can provide financial remedy to help owners’ recovery their losses. Contact the Contractors Board at (775) 688-1141, (702) 486-1100, or visit www.nscb.nv.gov for more consumer resources and assistance.