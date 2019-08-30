Nevadans will soon have to report their odometer readings to the state when they sell, register or renew registration for a vehicle.

The change, which is set to take effect Oct. 1, stems from AB483, a bill passed this session that aims to collect information about how much Nevadans drive. Lawmakers said the bill emerged during discussions about the challenges the state faces in funding the highway system and roadways.

“There are many factors that are part of those challenges: there is the state aspect and the federal aspect, the growing increase of efficiency in our vehicles, the impacts of inflation, and the rise of alternative fuel vehicles all playing a role,” Democratic Assemblyman Howard Watts testified this spring. “One of the concepts that has been discussed is a form of vehicle-miles-traveled-based funding for our roadways.”

But Watts said more data is needed to understand how a tax based on vehicle usage would be set up. He noted that the data collection is a pilot program and the bill did not propose any specific plan for a miles-traveled tax.

The DMV plans to use the odometer readings from smog tests required in Clark and Washoe counties to increase efficiency. Others will need to submit odometer readings on every vehicle they own, although motorcycles and mopeds are exempt.

“We’re making the process as efficient as possible,” “Just remember to write down your mileage before you get started,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. The DMV’s online services and kiosks will accept readings and we encourage everyone to continue using them.”

The data will be used only to compile reports for the Legislature about total miles driven. There are no penalties prescribed for failing to report mileage.

The pilot data collection project is set to run through Dec. 31, 2026.