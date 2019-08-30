Dear patients and friends in the community:

This letter is to clarify some misinformation that may be present in the community after my recent departure from the William Bee Ririe Rural Health Clinic. On July 19, 2019 I was given a letter stating my employment contract would not be renewed by Matt Walker, CEO of William Bee Ririe Hospital.

I would like to take this opportunity to say how much I have appreciated the support of my family, friends, and patients during my time at WBRH. I have been in the nursing profession for over 27 years, starting as a LPN, associate degree RN, and continued to work and further my education to become a nurse practitioner.

I started this journey with a short travel assignment at the WBRH ER for a week-traveling from Nebraska where I was finishing my degree. I kept returning for short assignments in the ER, and after graduation and passing my licensing boards, Jan Jensen (former CEO) gave me the opportunity to grow as a nurse practitioner with one of the best physicians I have ever worked with. Thank you to Jan and Dr. Clement Strumillo for everything-I really can’t express how thankful I truly am.

In the years I have been here, I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy relationships with my patients who have become friends and even family members. I recently married, and we have our home in Ely. The activities we enjoy outdoors here are numerous, and I also find enjoyment in participating in service to the community as I feel this is an important part of my civic responsibility.

To my patients, I would like to say thanks again for your kind words, calls, messages and please be watching for me to share some very exciting news for the near future…with more to come shortly!

Sincerely,

Amy (Hemsley) Barney