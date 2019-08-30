Ely Times

60 White Pine County residents are no longer able to get around after a hit-and-run vehicle accident left the RSVP van undrivable. The van is used to transport local senior citizens, the disabled, and veterans to doctor’s appointments in and out of town, run errands, and service basic needs.

Operated and overseen by Cozette Eldridge, the accident has left many of her riders stranded with no alternative transportation options, “We use the van everyday. We travel 5000 miles a month getting people to where they need to go, the pharmacy, the grocery store, the bank… it is such a needed service.”

Nevada Rural Counties Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) provides trained volunteers that assist seniors and others in need with lifesaving services which include door-to-door transportation, companionship, respite care, caregiver relief, nutritional supplements, housekeeping, personal emergency response systems, pro bono legal assistance, Veterans resources and more. RSVP helps seniors maintain their dignity, self-respect and independence, and avoid costly long-term institutional care.

This van was purchased through a grant, Eldridge lamented, “We’ve only had it for a year, and the grant year is over, I don’t know if they are going to total the vehicle outright or see if they can repair it. For now, there is a van at the Senior Citizen Center, but that requires paying for transportation, our RSVP van was free to our riders and most of them just cannot afford the expense.”

Eldridge is asking the community to help, if possible, “Even $3 or $10, whatever anyone can afford, all the donations that come in from White Pine County on the RSVP website stay here in White Pine County.” If you are able to donate, please visit https://nevadaruralrsvp.org. A worthy cause needs all the help they can get.