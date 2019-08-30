The Ely Times

White Pine High boys soccer suffered three 5-0 shutouts before winning its final game last weekend at the preseason tournament at Galena High School in Reno.

Meanwhile, the girls team lost its four games at the same tournament, which included a couple of shutouts.

Both coaches said they believed going into the tournament it would be very tough for the Bobcats because they would be facing teams in a classification two levels up.

Ryan Costello said the boys lost 5-0 to Reno and Bishop Manogue on Friday and lost the first game Saturday also 5-0 to North Valleys, the 3A state runner up in 2018.

“Mostly we were getting overpowered by the dominance of the bigger, faster teams in the second half,” he said.

Zeke Vinson was lost to the Bobcats in the first game of the season against Reno with a broken leg and may be out for the season.

The boy’s final game was against Quincy, California, a 2A school town between Reno and Chico, and the Bobcats came away with a 3-2 win. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Jayden Brewer scored on a penalty shot and a solo goal to lift the Bobcats to the victory.

Costello said Kincade Waggener and Brewer did their best to try to lead the team during the weekend following the loss of Vinson. “A first-year player, junior Isaac Fitzsimmons, also played very well for us as right side defender.”

New girls coach Amanda Allred said the Ladycats were also mostly dominated by the bigger 4A schools at the tournament at Galena High.

Their first game Aug. 23 was a 5-4 loss to Sparks. Mia Burgett had two goals for White Pine with Morgan Hendrickson and Karliegh Dumont adding solo tallies.

The next two games were shutouts, 8-0 to powerhouse Damonte Ranch, and 11-0 to Galena, the 2018 4A state runner-up.

The final game was a 3-1 loss to North Valleys.

Allred said, “We are learned from this tournament and now we know how to get after it and prepare for our own tournament this weekend.”

Both the Bobcat boys and girls teams host their own preseason tournament this Friday and Saturday.