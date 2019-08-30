Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

AUGUST 20

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties’ involved who were arguing over a cell phone. The parties involved separated for the night.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who stated that he had ran out of gas. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — John Ashworth of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling southbound on Fay Ave. While doing so he was distracted while he reached for an item inside his vehicle and struck a parked car. An accident report was completed and Ashworth was issued a citation for driving on right side required

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that he is receiving unwanted phone calls from possible scammers. He was advised to hang up on the caller.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had stolen her wallet and phone while she was shopping at a local business. Officers have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate him.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle accident that had occurred in the Ruth area. Investigation into the accident continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her juvenile daughter had gone to a friend’s home and was refusing to come back home. The parties involved were contacted and the juvenile returned home.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: The owners of the dog were contacted and advised of the complaint.

REPORT OF A NOISE COMPLAINT: Officer contacted several people playing basketball. They were advised due to the late hour and the noise they would need to stop. They complied.

NEW BOOKINGS: Brandon L. Williams / Serving time

AUGUST 21

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several dogs that had been left inside a vehicle. The owner was contacted and advised of the dangerous of leaving the dogs in the car.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that several sprinklers were damaged at a local park. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her ex-husband enrolled their children in a different school. The reporting party was advised this was not against the law and it was a civil issue.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE BURGLARY: Officer reported that the home was checked and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: The owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the problem. He was issued a warning.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles causing a disturbance. The juveniles were contacted and advised to keep the peace. Their mother was also advised of the problem.

NEW BOOKINGS: Jacob Stephens / Probation violation / No bail. Thomas J. Swenson / Headlights required and DUI / Bail $1,215. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

AUGUST 22

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his brother was intoxicated and was causing a disturbance. Officer reported that the brothers separated for the night.

REPORT OF A MISSING CHILD: City — the child was located inside his residence asleep.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into his residence while he was gone and stole several items. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that he had gotten his vehicle stuck up in the mountains. A friend told him he would help him get it unstuck. The friend then decided not to help. The reporting party felt that it was a crime for his friend not to help him. He was advised it was not a crime.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that she contacted a company to help fix her computer. She stated that the company gained access to her banking account and removed a large amount of money. The reporting party was advised it was a scam. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THREATS: City — reporting party stated that she had been arguing with her ex-husband and that he had made several threats towards her. She was advised to obtain a protective order.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: Officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. During the officers investigation Bradley Garretson age 38 of McGill was arrested. Garretson was arrested for domestic battery and child endangerment. He is accused of battering his spouse and endangering a child that was present.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: Reporting party stated that last month she had gotten into an argument with her sister that had turned physical. She stated that her sister had struck her. She also stated that her sister had damaged some of her property. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City— reporting party stated that his ex-wife did not show up for child custody exchange. The reporting party was advised it was a civil issue and to contact his attorney.

REPORT OF RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY: Reporting party stated that he received an item from an individual he believed to be stolen. The item was collected and an investigation into the incident will proceed.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — officer received a report of a vehicle that had been involved in an accident. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. Officer reported that the parked vehicle belonged to the RSVP Program. During the officers investigation the striking vehicle was located and the operator identified as Daniel Johnson. Johnson was issued a citation for hit and run accident, immediate notice of accident to police, and driving while suspended. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — the owner of the dogs was contacted and advised of the compliant. She was issued a warning.

New bookings: Bradley Garretson / Domestic battery and child endangerment / Bail $5,000.

AUGUST 23

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and contacted the occupant. The person was just resting while traveling through the area.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Randy R. Rowley age was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that he was doing some work in a person’s yards and was digging a hole. He located several bones while digging. The bones were examined and identified as animal bones.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — officer received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A HIKER WHO NEEDS ASSIStance: The report was given to the National Park Service.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he had bought a vehicle together with his girlfriend. They have now separated and he wants the vehicle. The parties’ involved agreed to let the reporting party have the vehicle.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City —- reporting party stated that while her vehicle was parked at a local parking lot, someone struck it with another vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the scene. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Mark Winchester was operating a Nye County School bus leaving a parked position. As he did so he struck a parked vehicle belonging to Sandi Greathouse. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several juveniles were riding their bikes in and out of traffic. The juveniles were located and advised to ride their bikes safely.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into his home while he was gone and stole several items. The incident was documented.

New bookings: Randy R. Rowley / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $430.

AUGUST 24

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City —officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties were advised to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of several subjects loitering around a local business. Officer contacted the subjects and identified one of them as Tanaiah A. Bettega age 33 of Santa Rosa, CA. She was arrested on a warrant issued out of Laughlin, NV. for contempt of court

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator was identified as Jose D. Martinez III age 30 of Ely. He was arrested for driving suspended and on a parole violation.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: The area was patrolled, but the dog at large was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance at a local bar. The individual was contacted and trespassed from the establishment.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had damaged his license plate bracket on his vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Deven Stolk a juvenile of Ruth was operating a vehicle and was backing up. He failed to see a vehicle being operated by Tracy Kamensky of Sillis, TX. Stolk’s vehicle struck Kamensky’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — reporting party stated that she had been sexually assaulted. Officers investigated the incident and during their investigation the victim changed her mind and reported that it was just a misunderstanding. A report was completed.

New bookings: Tanaiah A. Bettega / Laughlin, Nevada Township Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $2,206. Jose D. Martinez III / Driving suspended / Bail $740. / Parole violation / No bail. Jennilee Tabura / Serving time.

AUGUST 25

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — reporting party stated that she had received a message from an individual through a third party. She stated that she has a protective order against the person who sent the message. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — the owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the complaint. She was issued a warning for barking dog.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and reported that the vehicle was parked on private property.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised her to remove it from the alleyway.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Officer received a report of a dog that was left inside a vehicle. The owner of the dog was contacted and advised not to leave the dog in the car, due to heat issues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator was indented as Flores C. Bahena age 35 of Everett, WA. He was arrested on a Henderson NV Township warrant for contempt of court.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A MISSING CHILD: City — the child was located who returned home.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

New bookings: Flores C. Bahena / Henderson NV Township warrant, contempt of court / Bail $788

AUGUST 26

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he had been battered by an individual and forced out of a vehicle causing him injury. Officer investigated the incident and found the reporting party to be not telling the truth. The reporting party as identified as Terry J. Anderson of McGill. Anderson was arrested for false report to a police officer.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she had recently ended her relationship with her boyfriend. She had allowed her boyfriend to use her phone and now he will not return it. The reporting party was advised it was a civil issue.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Reporting party stated that he had a flat tire on his vehicle and was unable to change it. The reporting party was located in the Belmont Mountain area and was provided transportation back to Ely.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace and to separate for the night.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that while he was at work someone scratched his vehicle while it was parked and unattended. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — officer attempted to contact the owner of the dogs, but they were not at home. Contact with the owner will be made at a later date.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator was identified as Lisa N. Carl age 30 of Ely. Carl was arrested on a Carson City, NV warrant for uttering a forged instrument and burglary.

New bookings: Terry J. Anderson / False report to a police officer / Bail $355. Lisa N. Carl / Uttering a forged instrument and burglary / Bail $20,000.