The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is monitoring the tenth-acre Sheep Creek Fire in the Mt. Grafton Wilderness, about 30 miles south of Ely, Nev. The lightning-ignited fire was first reported at about 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The BLM is managing the fire for resource benefit. The fire is smoldering in steep, rugged terrain, consuming oak brush, fir and aspen. It is helping to regenerate dead and decadent vegetation, meeting the goals of the Mt. Grafton Wilderness Plan.

Area ranchers and motorists on Cave Valley Road and U.S. Highway 93 may occasionally see smoke from the fire.

For more information, contact Chris Hanefeld, BLM Ely District fire information officer, at 775-289-1842 or chanefel@blm.gov