The Ely Times

The White Pine High boys and girls soccer teams hosted the annual Jason Nelson Invitational tournament in Ely during the Labor Day weekend.

The boys were 2-2 and the girls won three of their four games, including three consecutive shutouts.

Boys coach Ryan Costello said the Bobcats’ first game Friday was with Battle Mountain. “We possessed the ball really well in a 6-0 shutout. Jayden Brewer and Kincade Waggener scored two goals each and solo scores were added by Dave Partey and Isaac Fitzsimmons,” he said. “We handled the ball really well and all of the goals came from really good passing. Brewer and Kincade really dominated the mid-field. ”

The second game on Friday saw the Bobcats win a 3-2 penalty shoot-out with West Wendover. The game ended tied at 2-2 and had to go to penalty shoot-out.

Here, White Pine goalie Hunner Doty stopped two of four tries by the Wolverines while the Bobcats got scores by Waggener, Emanuel Gonzalez and Doty. This moved White Pine into the championship game, where they would have to play Moapa Valley twice.

The Meadows had cancelled coming to the tournament causing White Pine and Moapa to a pool-play round. Moapa won 3-1. Then the teams had to turn around and play in the championship, which Moapa won again, this time by a 5-0 score.

Costello said, “We had a couple of players out with injuries and our guys were just getting tired by this time and we got away from our normal game execution.”

He did note this was the first time White Pine had been in the boys championship game of the tournament.

This week, the Bobcats are in league play at Fernley and Yerington.

Meanwhile . the girl’s team also had a good Jason Nelson tournament, winning three and losing one, taking the three wins all by shutout.

The first game for the Ladycats was a 2-0 loss to Virgin Valley.

“The Virgin Valley coach even complimented us on our fine play against them with the young team we have,” said White Pine coach Amanda Allred. “That helped with our confidence.”

The Ladycats then proceeded to shut out the next three opponents. They started with 6-0 wins over both West Wendover and Battle Mountain and concluded with a 4-0 win over Pershing County on Saturday.

Allred noted senior Maren Barney had a hat trick against Battle Mountain with three goals.

“All of those games were pretty good for us,” she said. “Our younger girls got a lot of playing time. We had some good passing, good team communication and hustle which helped us excel in all of those games. I thought it was overall quality play throughout the tournament for us.”

This week the girls begin league play on the road Friday and Saturday at Fernley and Yerington.