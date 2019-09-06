The Ely Times

White Pine High football coach Nick Lopez was busy this week getting the Bobcats ready for their game this Friday against Coral Academy of Reno to open league play in Ely.

This in only the third year playing 2A football for Coral Academy and first year as full-fledged member of the 2A Northern League. The Falcons overall record since 2017 stands at 3-17, including being 0-2 in 2019 with loses to Foresthill and Portola, both California teams.

They have played White Pine only once, in 2017, losing 49-0. Tyler Whipple and Adam Theurer scored two touchdowns each that game.

However, White Pine coach Nick Lopez said the Falcons will not be a pushover by any means.

“Like I have said, I think the whole division is open this year, no one dominant team.”

Coral Academy will be a physical team Lopez thinks. “On the game film we have been watching they have some speed and some pretty decent size players. They run the option play quite often as the quarterback, sophomore Andrew Torres, is pretty athletic. He seems to keep the ball most every time.”

On another note, Lopez said senior Devan Starkey returns this game to the lineup as quarterback for the Bobcats.