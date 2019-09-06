The Ely Renaissance Society welcomes Artist in Residence Devon Myer to Ely. Devon lives in Scottsdale, Arizona and enjoys hiking throughout the world. Devon works in watercolor, oil paint and pen and ink. She ﬁnds inspiration in the natural environment capturing the thoughts, ideas and inspiration in the world around her. Painting and drawing in travel journals inspires her to notice subtle beauty and intricate connections and share these discoveries with others.

Devon has taught painting, drawing and art to children and adults in Wyoming, Idaho and Arizona. Her classes are offered at Scottsdale Artists School, the Desert Botanical Gardens and the Tucson Botanical Gardens and through camps, outreach and arts programs. Devon has shown in art shows including the Audubon Society, the Franciscan Renewal Center, Scottsdale Artists School, the Arizona Portrait Society and the Camelback Studio Tour.

Please join the Ely Renaissance Society for a reception in honor of Devon Myer on Saturday, September 14th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Ely Art Bank. Devon’s artwork will be on sale at the Ely Art Bank.