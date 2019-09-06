Nevada’s 2019 Recycled Art Contest features “Wearable Recyclables” theme

As part of our mission to foster a “greener” Nevada, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program is excited to partner with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to promote awareness about the importance of recycling through this year’s “Wearable Recyclables” statewide art contest. To participate, simply create a “wearable recyclable” item and submit your fashionable masterpiece through our online entry form at NevadaRecycles.nv.gov by October 17, 2019.

What type of wearable items can you make from recycled materials? Think funny hats, crazy masks, exquisite jewelry, funky clothing, unique costumes, must-have accessories, futuristic backpacks, even superhero capes and cowls! Be creative, repurpose items headed to the landfill into something real or imagined that you can transform into an “upcycled” fashion statement.

The Venetian will provide a $250 “group prize” to the winning classroom project (completed as a classroom-wide effort). The Venetian will also award individual first, second and third place prizes ($200, $100 and $50 respectively) in five categories: Kindergarten-Grade 5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12, and Adult.

Based on residential and commercial sector data, Nevadans and area tourists throw away approximately 5.8 pounds of trash, per person, per day; that means approximately four million tons of trash enters a Nevada landfill each year.

“Recycling is one of the easiest things we can do to save energy, conserve natural resources, and create green jobs,” said Pranav Jampani, Director of Sustainability for The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expo.

Winners will be announced on America Recycles Day, which is Friday, November 15. For more information about the contest, rules, and submission guidelines, visit NevadaRecycles.nv.gov.