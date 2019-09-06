Beta Sigma Phi and Ag District 13 Hosts for the White Pine County Fair would like to congratulate the winners of the Entry Raffle. All you had to do was put an entry in the open class section of the fair and you received a raffle ticket. Winners are Children’s Division Samuel Higbee, Junior Division Bailey Schulz, and Senior Division Candy Sedlacek. The Guessing Jar prize winner is Candyce Steiner. Candyce is not pictured but won two tickets to ride any train at the Nevada Northern Railway, National Historic Landmark. We offer these great prizes to help encourage entries to the fair. We want to remind everyone to start planning for the 2020 County Fair. Everyone can enter the open class section with your Art, Crafts,Handiwork, Baked and Canned Goods, Garden Crops, Flowers and more. For more information or if you want to help with the fair contact Tracy Robison 775-296-1069 or Karla Dolezal 775-293-1775