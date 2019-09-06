Come and support the White Pine Rodeo Club at the Ely, NV High School Junior Rodeo. It all starts on September 6th and runs until the 8th. The first day, however, is the .22 Rifle and Shotgun Competition, open to the public at the Steptoe Valley TST fundraiser for the High School Rodeo.

Saturday’s events start at 9 am with a day full of team roping, bull riding, barrel racing, pole bending, and so much more. Sunday’s events follow the same but begin at 8 am.

More info about the event can be found here: nevadastatehsra.net