The Ely Times

One last sandcastle, one last sandy stroll and one last jump into the natural fed spring called the McGill pool was the scene over Labor Day.

McGill’s annual Labor Day celebration began on Friday evening with a parade followed by a street dance.

Saturday followed up with the Big Splash that entailed a fun filled day with games like Guess the Guppies, greased watermelon, contest, seahorse races, Sandcastle tournament, Baby beauty contest and several other fun activities.

Adjacent to the pool, a barbecue was held.

Several locals enjoyed visiting and catching up with old time friends and neighbors.

A fireworks display finished off the weekend making the end of Summer bittersweet.