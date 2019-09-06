By Cozette Eldridge, Field Representative

Our RSVP van is totaled. Transportation will be suspended until we receive another vehicle. I will keep everyone updated.

As the population ages, more elderly parents are living with their adult children and their families. While many aspects of the situation can be rewarding, there are many parts of the living arrangement that can prove to be difficult to deal with. By working together and having a plan, most families can learn to adapt to the changes and enjoy many happy years together. Adult children caring for elderly parents need to establish a healthy balance between work and home. Since most are still active in their careers, going to work during the day and caring for an elderly parent afterwards can become exhausting if everyone is not working together. Spouses and children need to take an active role in household chores and caring for their parent or grandparent.

Caregivers need to give themselves one day off per week to relax. It will make a world of difference. Having a spa day, playing golf, going fishing or anything you like to do can help recharge one’s batteries and give you the necessary energy to continue as a caregiver. Before an elderly parent moves in, make the necessary arrangements regarding any special accommodations needed. Installing handrails in the bathroom or building a wheelchair ramp may be needed to make the transition easier.

When an elderly parent moves in, the rules of the home may need to be adjusted accordingly. Rather than waiting until a situation arises, having a family meeting for all who live in the house can help everyone understand what’s needed from the beginning. Discuss what financial contribution, household chores and other things the parent can do, as well as what everyone’s schedule is and how they will be impacted. If a parent with dementia moves in, it’s smart to obtain a power of attorney allowing the caregiver to make decisions regarding the parent’s finances, health care and other things that may come up. Get professional help if needed. Sometimes working with a psychologist can help the family deal with any stresses that may be building.

While everyone wants the best for their elderly parents, taking time for yourself if also a key ingredient to making the arrangement work well for you and also your parent.

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

SEPTEMBER 9 – SEPTEMBER 13

MON. Ham, Black Eyed Peas/Rice, Broccoli/Cauliflower, Fruit TUES. Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Zucchini, Colorful Salad, Bread, Fresh Orange WED. Lentil Soup, Tuna Salad Sandwich, Carrots, Fruit

THURS. Roast Turkey, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, California Blend Vegetables, Fruit

FRI. Salisbury Steak, Onions/Gravy over Noodles, Vegetables, Fruit Dessert