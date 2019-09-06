The Ely Times

It was another successful weekend for the White Pine High volleyball team.

The girls participated in the annual Battle Mountain preseason tourney over the holiday weekend where they lost only one match, 2-0, to Smith Valley in pool play, but ended up having to face the Bulldogs again in bracket play and taking the match 2-1 to win the tournament.

Coach Kenna Almberg reported the teams split the first two sets, but White Pine took the final set. Scores were 25-23, 11-25, 15-9.

“I couldn’t be prouder of how well this team plays together and supports each other,” Almberg said. “Senior and captain Allie Thompson along with our other outside hitter Mia Kemmler were hard to stop on offense placing the ball well to score points.

“Our middles Jill Van Tassell and Rachael Jones put up a strong block in the middle frustrating the other team’s hitters. I was very happy with Bella Farrell’s performance serving and playing right side. I definitely want to recognize Olivia Hendrix, our only setter this weekend for her consistent hustle and net play. She kept our front line hitting and was key to our success this weekend.”

The White Pine JV team also was at the Battle Mountain tournament and Almberg said they did almost equally as well as the varsity. They earned first place in pool play, but lost 2-1 to Yerington in the JV championship.

This week, the varsity had a match with defending 1A state champion Pahranagat Valley on Thursday in Alamo, then host Pershing County and Silver Stage on Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the girls have a rare mid-week match at West Wendover.