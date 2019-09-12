Stan Cooper passed away unexpectedly at home on September 4, 2019. Stan was born in Ely, Nevada on May 7, 1959 to Margaret and Dick Cooper. Stan was raised in McGill, Nevada and graduated from White Pine High School in 1977. Stan attended Idaho State University and the University of Nevada Reno, graduating in 1981 with a B.S. in Secondary Education. He earned a Masters in Computers in Education in 1994. He began his 30-year teaching career in Fernley, NV where he coached the baseball team to the first divisional championship in school history. He taught at Sparks HS and retired in December 2017 from Reed HS. Over his career he coached football, baseball and softball and he loved being on the field, especially with his kids.

Stan married Melinda Jones at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, Nevada on May 31, 1980, and they made their home in Sparks, Nevada. Stan was an avid fisherman and loved hunting in White Pine County and spending time in the Pleasant Valley and Duck Creek areas. He loved taking his family camping and boating at Lake Almanor or Pyramid Lake. Stan was a proud and devoted father and cherished his life long friends, especially Cy Adams, who he always thought of as a brother. Anyone who knew him knows he had a great sense of humor and could fill up a room with his laugh.

Stan was very proud of his Basque heritage and looked forward to attending the Jaialdi festival in Boise, Idaho with his family every 5 years.

Stan is survived by his loving wife Melinda, his daughter Justine (Rick) and son Zachary (Kylie), his parents Margaret & Dick Cooper, his brother Mark (Rose), Andee Cooper and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sadie & Bert Cooper, and Benita & Santos Jayo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Walton’s Funeral Home, 1745 Sullivan Lane in Sparks on Saturday, September 14 at 11am with lunch immediately following.

A private family Mass will be held at a later date at St. Michael’s Church in McGill.