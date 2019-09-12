Theresa Ann Calderwood, age 85, of Bruneau, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. Graveside interment will be held September 21st in Bruneau, Idaho at 1:00pm.

A celebration of life will follow at Cowboy Pastime Bar. All are Welcome.

Cremation was under the direction of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home.

Threesa was born October 23, 1934 in Durand, Wisconsin to Floyd and Alice (Gifford) Reckin.

She is survived by her sister Verla (Stan) Haney, children Mary (Gordy) Goss, Pamela (Harold) Davis, Jody Jewett, Robin (Gary) Jacaway, Lora (JR) Romero, Billy (Elaine) Calderwood, Lisa (Danny) Ortega, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents Floyd and Alice Reckin, husband Walt Calderwood, son in law Steven Jewett, grandchildren Richard Jewett, and Janette (Goss) Skiba.