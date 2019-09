The City of Ely will be fog sealing Mill St. Campton St., Lyons Ave., Fay Ave. and Ogden Ave. 8:00 am–5:00 pm Monday & Tuesday, September 16-17, 2019. Please remove all parked vehicles on Mill St., Campton St., Lyons Ave., Fay Ave. and Ogden Ave. during these times.

City Hall will be open.

Streets will be reopened approximately an hour after seal coat is applied.

Thank you for your cooperation.