Big fans Of the Las Vegas Business Press!

We are a Film Festival that’s putting together our 2nd Film Festival in Los Angeles. Our first Film Festival screened a total of 45 Award Wins on the big screen and had Golden Globe Winner Sally Kirkland in attendance April 24, 2019. It was a red carpet event that focused on empowering the community at the Landmark Theater in Los Angeles.

Please note we are an International Movie Data Base approved and in Partnership with https://filmfreeway.com/FilmArtsandHeartsFest (biggest online submission platform).

Our next festival is scheduled for January 2020.

Currently we are looking to collaborate where we’d love to see if there’s opportunity to cross promote each other. (For example: we can share your Newspaper name on our social media as well as on our front page of our Film Festival Submission Page Online as a Special Thanks. We can add any links including your online and social media links. In return you can share our Film Festival link either on your social media and or an article in your newspaper.

This Festival is about community and creating resources for each other while at the same time creating opportunities for filmmakers of all levels including Teens, first time filmmakers, short film, student films, documentaries, as well as feature films.

We look forward to your communication and please let us know if there are any further questions.