The Ely Times

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the Pioche Conservation Camp had an incident that called on several law enforcement agencies, some being from the White Pine County area.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. when three Nevada Department of Corrections officers were in the process of confiscating contraband coming into camp when they were suddenly assaulted by five inmates.

The three officers were able to break up the fight. Officers withdrew outside of the conservation camp to await back-up. Once Lincoln County Sheriff’s officers arrived, they and the three NDOC officers re-entered the prison and safely removed two visitors who were inside.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s officers and NDOC officers were soon joined by Nevada Highway Patrol and additional NDOC personnel from Ely State Prison.

Public Information officer Scott Kelley said with the combined force of law enforcement professionals, they were able to re-enter the conservation camp and quickly establish control using minimal force. All inmates were accounted for and there were no further injuries.

“The three NDOC officers involved in the initial fight were treated at Grover Dills Hospital in Caliente and released. They are at home recovering and will be back on the job soon,” Kelley said.

The five inmates who started the fight are in custody at Ely State Prison. Currently, the Pioche Conservation Camp is operating at restricted operations with increased staffing. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.